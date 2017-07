× Police investigate homicide after 20-year-old shooting victim dies at the hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide after a shooting near 18th and Nash Monday, July 3rd.

It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by a suspect who shot him. The victim died at the hospital.

MPD is seeking a motive and searching for the suspect.

