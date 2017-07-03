Pros and cons: Local blogger talks about the best bags to take to Summerfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When you're rocking out to the music at Summerfest, the last thing you want to worry about is your bag. Local blogger Lauren Sturycz joins Real Milwaukee with the pros and cons of different purses -- and the essentials you should pack inside.

1. Clutch:

Pros:

Small in size

Easy to hang onto

So many cute styles and options

Able to set down anywhere

Less to go through during the security check

Cons:

No strap (sometimes)

Higher risk of getting dirty/spilled on

Can easily be forgotten

Things may fall out easier

2. Wristlet:

Pros:

Portable, easy to hold

Strap around the wrist for security

Most of the time there's a zipper across the top to make sure nothing falls out

Perfect for carrying basic essentials

Less to go through during the security check

Cons:

Sometimes too small depending on what you carry

Can easily be forgotten

Higher risk of getting dirty/spilled on

*The Pretty Broke Blonde Style Tip:

- Now, they make wristlets and clutches that have smart phone chargers IN them! No worries about your phone dying during a fun snapchat video anymore!*

3. Crossbody:

Pros:

-HANDS FREE

More room to carry more items

Easy to keep everything secure

Cons:

Depending on what you carry, it could get heavy

If you're not watching, there's a chance someone could sneak into it without you noticing

Risk of getting dirty/spilled on

Option 1: "I'm going to see a performer in the Marcus Amphitheater and then I'm going home. I don't need much."

ALL THREE PURSE OPTIONS WORK WELL FOR THIS

Checklist:

-Tickets (try and pull them up on your phone if you can)

-Cards/Cash

-Phone (NO CAMERA, it's way too clunky to carry and if you have a smartphone, you're good to go!)

-Lipstick/gloss for makeup touchups

-Hand sanitizer

-Travel size sanitation wipes

Option 2: "I'm going to Summerfest multiple times to walk around with friends enjoying the food, drinks, music, etc. with no specific plans. We might go out downtown later as well."

CROSSBODY

Checklist:

-Pepper spray

-Hand sanitizer

-Travel Sanitation Wipes

-Travel Deodorant

-Lipstick/Gloss for makeup touchups

-Portable charger (being around that many people with service, it can be hard to get a signal and also drain your phone battery faster)

-Cards/Cash (what I like to do is hide a certain dollar amount like a $20 in case you need a cab or something and you don't accidentally spend it)

Option 3: "I have certain artists I'd like to see on the free stages and I will be in the middle of the crowds to enjoy the concert."

CROSS BODY OR WRISTLET