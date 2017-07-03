Recognize him? Police seek suspect after armed robbery AME PAK gas station

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the AME PAK gas station, located at 27th and Wright.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. on June 23rd.

Police say the male suspect approached the female victim and demanded belongings from her. During the robbery, he revealed that he had a gun. The suspect then entered a black 4-door GMC SUV being driven by another male and they fled the scene. The vehicle had the license plate 122-MRN.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 26-years-old, between 5’10”-5’11” tall, with a slim build, and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a short-sleeved t-shirt, dark colored shorts, white calf-length socks, and black Nike flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.