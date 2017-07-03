× Everyone safe after boat with up to 9 on board takes on water on Lake Michigan

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Officials were on the scene of an incident on Lake Michigan near Grant Park in South Milwaukee Monday night, July 3rd, shortly after the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show came to an end.

South Milwaukee Fire officials confirmed they were on scene, after they were notified by the Coast Guard of a boat taking on water.

Officials were working with reports that there were up to nine people on board.

As of about 10:30 p.m., we learned everyone involved in this incident is safe.

