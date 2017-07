× Summerfest sues Red Lobster over “Lobster and Shrimp Summerfest” promotion

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have filed a lawsuit against Red Lobster.

The suit, filed in federal court, focuses on the restaurant chain’s “Lobster and Shrimp Summerfest” promotion.

In 2016, Summerfest asked Red Lobster to stop using the slogan and they agreed, but brought it back this year.

Festival officials are asking Red Lobster to stop the advertising and that they be reimbursed for any damages or money lost.