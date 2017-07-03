We can help you get up close and personal with Delavan Lake. We offer a variety of water sport activities for everyone to enjoy. There is nothing better than spending a beautiful summer day on the lake. Whether fishing, swimming, tubing, skiing, or just spending quality time cruising the lake with friends and family, we have everything to make your family vacation a memorable one. We offer boat (speedboat, pontoon, tritoon, paddleboat, paddlebike, paddleboard, kayak, waverunner, ski and tube rentals.

BOAT TOURS

Our Activity Center is next to the Lakewood Building and miniature golf course. Open from 8am until 8pm daily.