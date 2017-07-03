DELAVAN -- On a day at Delavan Lake you're likely to see boaters enjoying the water, but if you look closely you might notice their eyes are turned towards the shore. As Real Milwaukee photojournalist Susanne Barthel shows you, there is something special about these lakeside houses.
BOAT TOURS
Lake Tour – (Adults $20 / Children $10)
Enjoy a 1 ½ hour guided tour of beautiful Delavan Lake. Learn about the rich history of this crystal clear, glacier-cut lake that was settled by Native Americans around 1000 BC. View the 5 scenic and historic Frank Lloyd Wright homes nestled along the 11 miles of picturesque shoreline. Tours leave from the Lookout Pier (next to the Hut). *Starting Memorial Day weekend Friday and Saturday only through 6/18, then everyday through Labor Day. Tours are offered Monday – Thursday at 5 PM, Friday at 6 PM, Saturday at 5 PM, and Sunday 4 PM (weather permitting).