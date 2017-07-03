“This particular exhibit is perfect:” Newly-renovated ‘Pocket Park’ opens at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

MILWAUKEE — A newly-renovated exhibit at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum opened up Monday, July 3rd. Families and kids were invited to come and play ahead of the grand opening on July 5th.

Early childhood medical experts and educators agree, child development from birth to age five is critical.

At the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, a new exhibit has just opened — designed for just this kind of enrichment.

“Tears came to my eyes because I can see everything that he’s doing — and he just loves it,” said Sara Duba, parent.

Duba, a mother of four, has a two-year-old son with cerebral palsy. She brought her kids out to the new exhibit, called “Pocket Park.”

“So this particular exhibit is perfect. He’s not walking yet. He kind of just scooches all around, and everything is his level — and he’s able to pull up on a lot of things,” said Duba.

The new exhibit is meant to simulate a city park. It has a mock groundskeeper’s cottage, a sailboat with fishing activities and even a kindergarten classroom.

“Everything in the area is specifically designed to meet the developmental needs of those youngest visitors, using early learning standards and standards based on the National Association for the Education of Young Children,” said Kristen Adams, chief advancement officer at Betty Brinn.

“Some places you’re more concerned about, ‘don’t touch that’. Here they can just roam free,” said Sean Crider, parent.

So while the new exhibit is aimed at kids, helping them learn and explore — their parents will get a lot out of it too.

“In here, I feel safe. He’s able to just roam. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Duba.

Again, Monday’s event was a soft opening for the museum. It’s open to the public on July 5th — and is designed for kids four years old and younger.