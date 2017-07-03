Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Kramp spent the morning at Timber Trail Campground in West Bend to highlight some camping tips and tricks for the summer camping season. From the latest equipment, gear, and accessories -- to how to put up a tent, Kramp covers a little bit of everything to make sure you know what to expect when camping for first timers or avid campers.

About Timber Trail (website)

Timber Trail contains spacious campsites providing unusual privacy beneath a canopy of maple and beechwood trees. We are geared toward family camping with an emphasis on fun, 120 acres of fun. Our picturesque hiking trails are included as part of the Kettle Moraine Ice Age Trail.

Location:

35 MILES FROM MILWAUKEE

Follow Highway 45

North of West Bend

1 1/2 Miles West on County Hwy. "D"

1/2 Mile North on Good Luck Lane