FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A 23-year-old man drowned in DeNeveu Lake in Fond du Lac County on the Fourth of July.

Sheriff’s officials said his body was recovered around 6:15 p.m.

The initial call came in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4th.

Officials said the man was swimming in the lake and did not resurface.

An investigation is ongoing.

The man’s name hasn’t been released at this point.