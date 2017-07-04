Family of Terry Williams seeks justice: “Never supposed to shoot at a moving vehicle in a crowd”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The family of 19-year-old Terry Williams, the man shot and killed by a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy along the lakefront is still demanding justice for their loved one.

Williams was being pursued by deputies on June 11th on Lincoln Memorial Drive when he jumped a curb and drove towards a deputy. That deputy opened fire and Williams died from his injuries two days later.

"You're never supposed to shoot at a moving vehicle in a crowd of people. You could have tried any other option, but you chose not to. You chose to gun him down like an animal. He's not an animal. He was a human being. He was our family. We love him to death, and now we have to talk to him like this," Shawnda McKee, Williams' cousin said.

FOX6 News spoke with a captain at the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shortly after the shooting who defended Deputy Michael Truax's actions, saying he was nearly run over.