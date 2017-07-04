Governor Walker releases 4th of July statement: “Celebrate the birth of our great nation”

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker released the following statement today in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday:

This Fourth of July, we gather with family and friends as Americans to celebrate the birth of our great nation and to remember those who keep us safe, today and every day.

We hold our loved ones a little tighter as we remember that freedom is not free. Our founders fought for our liberty, and the brave men and women serving in our United States Armed Forces continue to do so today.

And while we can never repay our men and women in uniform, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their service and sacrifice.

I hope you have the chance to watch your local Independence Day parade, grill hot dogs, burgers, and brats, and watch the fireworks with family and loved ones tonight. May God bless you and your family, the State of Wisconsin, and the United States of America.

Happy Fourth of July!