In the wake of the U.S. Bank Fireworks show comes one massive cleanup job

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the shores of Lake Michigan along Milwaukee's lakefront Monday night, July 3rd for the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show.

Not long after thousands of people were dazzled by the fireworks, a massive team of people from Milwaukee County began an unenviable task -- the job of cleaning up the mess left behind. The clean up is the Park District's job -- and they try to get it all done in an eight hour shift.

About 40 minutes of fireworks shells lit up the evening sky. Those gathered at Veterans Park, the Milwaukee Art Museum, even along the shores of the Summerfest grounds could not help but be impressed by the colorful display.

The crowds left the lakefront just after 10:00 p.m. Parks crews get to work at midnight to pick up garbage. As much as 200 tons of garbage and waste is left behind each year.

Here's your Fourth of July fireworks display by the numbers: