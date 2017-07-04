“It’s been non-stop; 12 hours!” Fireworks cap off a fun-filled Fourth of July in SE Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- Fireworks displays across SE Wisconsin capped off a perfect Fourth of July Tuesday night, July 4th.

Thousands set up lawn chairs and blankets in Brown Deer's Village Park after a Fourth of July filled with fun!

Gia Sixteco and her family started at 10:00 a.m.

"It's been like non-stop. Twelve hours," Sixteco said. "We always make it a habit on July 4th to get together. We don't have big family reunions, so this is like a semi-family reunion."

Cynthia and Raul Juan Mertinez's Independence Day gathering at Humboldt Park dates back 80 years, and featured authentic Mexican pork tacos.

"As far as I can remember, we've been coming to this park. My parents were so poor and they came from Mexico. To be able to grow up here and now have the opportunities that we have, I like to celebrate the Fourth," they said.

Among the younger generations, there was one thing in particular they were excited about on the Fourth of July.

"The fireworks. Getting to chill with your family and see all the bright lights in the sky. It's beautiful to me," Romeo Lanfair said.

"They're really cool, and when they explode, they pump your heart like, wow," Colin Gregor said.

