“It’s just been awesome:” Hundreds celebrate Independence Day in Oak Creek 

OAK CREEK -- Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated Independence Day Tuesday, July 4th in SE Wisconsin -- and the City of Oak Creek was no exception.

It's not an Independence Day celebration without food, a parade and city of people celebrating.

Elie Schwartz and his dad visited Oak Creek from Maryland Tuesday. They came to watch the Brewers play ball -- and they came to Oak Creek to watch the parade.

"It's very cool! I got to meet Paul Ryan -- he's very cool. Just like Maryland," said Elie Schwartz.

The Oak Creek Parade had roughly 80 entries. Visitors were able to see things like a Humvee tactical vehicle and a hot air balloon.

"Like I said, how do I describe this to somebody? It's overwhelming, overwhelming," said Robert Jackson, WWI veteran.

Lining the parade route were families and children, many eager to wave to parade walkers or grab some candy.

"I've been grabbing for some of the mints and the gum and the little chocolates," said Autumn Tracy, parade spectator.

At the end of the parade route, walkers and spectators were invited to the American Legion -- where an all-day celebration took place.

"The sense of being a part of it, feeling more patriotic than ever -- it's just been awesome," said Dave Keller, military veteran.

