Fireworks times and locations for July 4th in southeast Wisconsin
July 4
-
What a blast! Fireworks times and locations for July 4th in southeast Wisconsin
-
Summerfest is not the only event happening in Milwaukee this holiday weekend
-
City of Manitowoc to use air cannon to scare away seagulls
-
Fireworks can be terrifying for your 4-legged family members: “We want to make sure they stay safe”
-
Food, merchandise and more! Summerfest celebrates 50th
-
-
Summerfest announces U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1 headliners
-
Summerfest 2017 daily admission promotions and special offers announced
-
July 2
-
“An art to it:” Crews prepare 7,000 shells for popular U.S. Bank Fireworks Show along the lakefront
-
Summerfest announces new “Level Up” concert viewing deck at Miller Lite Oasis
-
-
“You’re wasting your money:” Aldermen warn of dangers, penalties of using fireworks
-
Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2017 NBA Playoffs in Toronto on Saturday, April 15th
-
Summerfest announces JoJo’s Martini Lounge headliners and performance dates