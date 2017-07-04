Milwaukee VA hosts Fourth of July cookout for vets: “They put their lives on the line 2/4 for us”

MILWAUKEE — On a beautiful Fourth of July in Milwaukee, officials at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center hosted their annual Fourth of July celebration, treating veterans and their families to a cookout.

VA therapists said it’s important for the hospital to honor its patients.

“This is the day we really remember they put their lives 24/7 on the line for us, and so that’s why we do it,” Shep Crumrine, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said.

Organizers said it’s an opportunity for the men and women to get out and meet other veterans in the hospital who may not be in their hospital wing, and swap stories.

