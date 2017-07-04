× Oreo’s new Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha Cookies now available nationwide

MILWAUKEE — Donuts, coffee and Oreo cookies: That’s the trifecta that forms Oreo’s new Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha Cookies, now available nationwide!

The cookie’s construction is familiar: Creme, sandwiched between two chocolate cookie wafers. But the creme itself combines a slight coffee flavor with an additional chocolate kick.

The new flavor is the latest in a line of Oreo variations, including blueberry pie and jelly donut flavored cookies.

It also follows past collaborations between Oreo and Dunkin’ Donuts, including Oreo donuts and Oreo hot chocolate.