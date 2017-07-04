Racine police: 14-year-old boy drowns in Root River on Fourth of July, while swimming with friends

RACINE COUNTY — A 14-year-old boy drowned in the Root River in Racine on the Fourth of July.

It happened shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Racine police say they were called out to the Washington Park Golf Course, and learned the boy was swimming in the river with friends when he went under and didn’t resurface.

He was located by rescue personnel, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead. His name is not being released at this time.

An initial investigation has revealed the victim was playing in the river where the storm sewer drains when he went under water and could not resurface.

The investigation is ongoing.