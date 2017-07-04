“Record-setting year:” Summerfest kicks off for second half of 11-day run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's hard to believe Summerfest is halfway through its 11-day run! Fourth of July decorations are up, it's a work holiday, and the second half of the festival has gotten off to a great start.

Summerfest took the traditional one-day off, but if it were up to Sandra Wicker she'd rather the festival power through.

"I won't be here for the 100th so I'm definitely coming to the 50th," said Wicker.

Wicker is a Summerfest fanatic dedicating her Fourth of July holiday to live music. She's also rocking all eleven days.

FOX6's Jonathan Gregg: "That's got to take a lot out of you?"

Wicker: "Nah!"

Another thing Summerfest fans are indulging in: day drinking.

FOX6's Jonathan Gregg: "It's so loud, how do you hear the order?"

Server: "They point, one lite, one draft, one red, on shandy."

And if they drink all day they can probably only point at the end of the day anyways!

"Or they yell it," said the server.

If you spill on yourself, Brew City Promotions has you covered.

FOX6's Jonathan Gregg: "Do you know what the most popular shirt is right now?"

Dafne Rojas, attending Summerfest: "It's the one I'm wearing. It sells a lot because I'm wearing it then we've got the old fashioned and anything with a cat on it."

Summerfest if halfway through and the fun is just getting started!

"It's great. I think we're going to have a record-setting year," said a Summerfest attendee.

Summerfest is cruising right along after a few wet days during the first half, but the weather is perfect on day six!