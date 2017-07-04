× Seattle police: Drunken fight in Uber ends with husband shooting wife in head

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a drunken fight in an Uber ended with a man shooting his wife to death inside the car.

31-year-old Cameron Espitia made his first court appearance Monday afternoon, July 3rd. He’s being held on “investigation of homicide” in the death of his wife, 29-year-old Jennifer Espitia.

An Uber driver told police the couple was in his vehicle when they got into a vicious argument. Jennifer Espitia was in the front passenger seat, and Cameron Espitia was in the driver’s-side rear seat — cursing at her repeatedly, according to KCPQ.

The driver reportedly said he heard the gunshot, and thought a tire had blown out. He then saw Jennifer Espitia slouched forward.

According to KCPQ, the driver feared for his own life, and kept driving on Cameron Espitia’s orders. Eventually, Cameron Espitia ordered him to pull over, so he stopped and dropped him off and called the police.

Police found Cameron Espitia nearby, and they say he told them he was having a bad night with his wife, and he had been drinking. Espitia told police he didn’t remember what happened, and said he woke up in the bushes and didn’t know where he was. He later said he had a faint recollection of being in the SUV. Police found a small pistol in an ankle holster.

His bail was set at $3 million.