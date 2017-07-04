Voces de la Frontera to rally after accusing city leaders of changing Milwaukee’s immigration policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says his stance on cooperation with immigration officials hasn't changed. This, after Milwaukee's Voces de la Frontera accused him and other city leaders of quietly changing the city's policy.

Voces de la Frontera says it's becoming too easy for the Milwaukee Police Department to work with the power of federal immigration agents. In a new release, the group asked the mayor to not betray promises he made after the election.

On Tuesday, July 4th, Mayor Barrett said that's just not true.

"I want to make it clear that my position has not changed one bit, not one bit and I continue to believe that the federal government is in charge of our borders and I want our police department out there, keeping our city safe," Mayor Barrett said.

On Wednesday morning, Voces de la Frontera will hold a rally outside Milwaukee's City Hall.