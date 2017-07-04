West Allis man accused of killing neighbor, fatally shooting woman on I-90/94 committed for 45 years

MILWAUKEE COUNTY/SAUK COUNTY — A West Allis man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, and later shooting and killing a woman riding in a vehicle on I-90/94 in May of 2016 has been committed for 45 years.

21-year-old Zachary Hays on June 29th was found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease/defect on two counts filed in Milwaukee County in May of 2016 — first degree reckless homicide and first degree recklessly endangering safety.

He was then ordered committed to the Department of Health and Family Services for 45 years — with 425 days credit for time served.

In Sauk County, Hays in June was found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease/defect on four charges: first degree reckless homicide, and three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety.

He was committed for 40 years in that case — to be served concurrently with his commitment in the Milwaukee County case. He was given credit for 408 days time served.

So in all, he’ll be committed for 45 years.

Hays was accused of fatally shooting his neighbor, Gabriel Sanchez in West Allis in May of 2016, and later, shooting and killing 44-year-old Tracy Czaczkowkski, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, who was struck and killed while riding in a car driven by her husband — with her two children in the backseat.

Authorities used road spikes to disable Hays’ vehicle, and deputies shot him outside his vehicle along the interstate near DeForest before taking him into custody.

The State Journal (http://bit.ly/2s6axgR) reports officials found Hays was suffering from schizophrenia and believed he had uncovered a secret FBI base when he shot multiple rounds into a car on the interstate in Lake Delton, killing Czaczkowski.