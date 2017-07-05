× 19-year-old man dies after vehicle slams into tree, rolls over in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY — A 19-year-old man from the Town of Walworth has died following a single-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday morning, July 2nd.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of W6755 Willow Bend Road around 3:38 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials found a silver Chevrolet Silverado on its roof with severe damage and an unresponsive man with severe injuries. This man was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, evidence indicates the vehicle had been eastbound on Willow Bend Road when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled over.

The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Jacob Steven Sherwin from the Town of Walworth.

Sherwin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Initial investigation reveals speed and lack of seat belt were contributing factors.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.