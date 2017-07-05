66-year-old Milwaukee man accused of his 10th OWI offense pleads not guilty

CALEDONIA — A 66-year-old Milwaukee man accused of his 10th OWI offense was in court Wednesday, July 5th for his preliminary hearing.

Probable cause was found for further proceedings in the case, and a pre-trial conference was set for August 11th. David Broomfield has pleaded not guilty.

Broomfield was arrested by Caledonia police on June 24th. He faces one count of OWI, 10th and subsequent offense, and one count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

A criminal complaint notes OWI convictions dating back to 1995.

That complaint says on June 24th, a Caledonia police officer conducted a traffic stop on County Highway V near 7 1/2 Mile Road. The driver was identified as Broomfield, and a check of his driving status showed his driving privileges had been revoked.

Prosecutors say Broomfield had a large case of beer on the floor in his vehicle. Additionally, investigators noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Broomfield, and he was wearing sunglasses to cover his eyes.

Investigators say he admitted to having three beers around 3:00 p.m., and he indicated he had his last beer in a Pick ‘n Save parking lot.

When asked whether he’d ever been arrested for OWI, the complaint says Broomfield said “yes,” but said he didn’t know how many times he’d been arrested.

A preliminary breath test revealed a reading of .09, and a blood sample was taken, and submitted to the State Hygiene Lab.

Broomfield made his initial appearance in court in this case on June 26th. Cash bond was set at $50,000.