7 years in prison for maintenance man convicted of stealing thousands of items from assisted living facility

THIENSVILLE — A maintenance man at an assisted living facility in Thiensville, convicted after stealing thousands of items from residents — with the combined total value believed to be more than $25,000 has been sentenced to prison.

56-year-old Donald Derosier pleaded “no contest” to two counts of theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, filed in separate cases in June and August of 2016.

In June of 2017, Derosier was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half years in prison and three-and-a-half years extended supervision on each charge — to be served consecutively.

In all, he’ll serve seven years in prison, and seven years extended supervision.

After this crime, the Thiensville Police Department was turned into a sort-of makeshift museum — housing a staggering amount of evidence. Some of the items Derosier was convicted of stealing date back to the Civil War, and they are worth a lot of money.

“This space usually houses two squad cars, a UTV and a bunch of other equipment,” Lt. Chad Wucherer with the Thiensville Police Department said as he showed the items to FOX6 News.

There was so much evidence being housed at the police department that Lt. Wurcherer said he didn’t even know where to begin.

“Everything from antique collector firearms to Civil War swords and daggers,” Lt. Wurcherer said.

Police said the items were stolen by Derosier, who worked at the Willowbrook Place Assisted Living and Adult Residential Complex in Thiensville since 2001.

“He’s the maintenance man there. He has keys to everybody’s apartment,” Lt. Wurcherer said.

In early June of 2016, police were alerted to a deceased resident’s antique toy collection popping up on eBay. The collector’s wife is a resident at Willowbrook. The value of the toy collection is estimated to be around $25,000.

Investigators say the seller’s screen name was: “DDDER1” and his contact information matched Derosiers. He was allegedly selling the items for pennies on the dollar — but still making a huge profit.

“$12,000 that he made off of the toys — which is nowhere close to the actual value of the toys,” Lt. Wurcherer said.

A search warrant executed at Derosier’s Mequon home allegedly yielded even more stolen items.

After the crime, family members of residents told FOX6 News all of the locks were changed at the assisted living facility.

Derosier was suspended from his position there, pending the outcome of the investigation.