"A chance to put themselves out there:" Artists at Summerfest hope for big exposure

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest pulls in some of the biggest names in music but it’s also a chance for up and coming artists to get exposure. To perform at the festival could mean playing in front of a crowd of thousands or for a few people as they pass by, because there are lots of artists at Summerfest looking for their big breaks.

“I’ve got to sit here and demonstrate what I do,” said Paul Nosa. “So I made this portable set-up.”

Performing at the world’s largest music festival could mean playing on some of the biggest stages. Or sometimes performing on no stage at all.

“It’s powered by a solar panel and a bicycle electric generator,” said Nosa.

Paul Nosa is usually trading a stage for a signer.

“I also get other people to ride the bike if you are interested in making some electricity right now,” Nosa said.

The Tuscon native is on an art tour, crisscrossing the country, stitching commemorative patches based on a few suggestions.

“Basically people imagine a scenario, they describe it in five words or less and I interpret it and put my art into,” said Nosa.

He’s one of the many artists and artisans you will find weaving through Summerfest’s ground stages. A place for local bands to get more exposure.

“I think they are wonderful. It gives local talent a chance to put themselves out there,” said Nosa.

For entertainers to book their next job and for Nosa, to stitch together an audience — collecting tips for his work.

“Promoting myself to festivals as the guy who makes the art during the shows,” Nosa said.

While Summerfest may be a giant of festivals, Nosa says his micro set up is very marketable.

“I wondered to myself, I wonder if you can draw using your sewing machine,” Nosa said.

Getting that big break can happen on a very small stage, or even on no stage at all.

“Then I realized now that the machine was portable and on the spot that I could make these custom patches,” Nosa said.

This is Nosa’s third Summerfest, and you may never see him on the big stage with his sewing machine but the exposure he gets certainly helps build audience — certainly with the artist community.