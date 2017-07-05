Bookworm Gardens is “bringing books to life one garden at a time”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- Kramp spent the morning at Bookworm Gardens. Their mission is to enrich the mind, body, and spirit of the young and young at heart through exploration in a garden environment based on children's literature.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Bookworm Gardens (website)

Hop aboard the magic school bus. Meet the three bears. Dig for dinosaur bones.

Bookworm Gardens is a vibrant, playful botanic garden located in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and inspired by children's literature, the natural world, and the imagination.

Start planning your visit today.

Grow your family's story at Bookworm Gardens. Learn more about summer camp for children, classes and tours for adults, and field trips for student groups.