BuySeasons Inc., popular costume company in New Berlin acquired by Rubie’s Costume Company

NEW BERLIN — BuySeasons Inc., the popular costume retailer in New Berlin has been acquired by Rubie’s Costume Company.

The acquisition happened on June 30th, according to a press release.

Officials with Rubie’s Costume Company, Inc. said this acquisition will allow Rubie’s to offer customers “one of the most modern and efficient third-party logistic facilities capable of fulfilling all of your costume and party needs.”

“BuySeasons will now allow Rubie’s to offer the leading fulfillment operation to our wholesale customers. We are extremely pleased to finally be able to offer a state-of-the-art fulfillment solution for our customers,” Howard Beige, VP of Rubie’s said in the release.

“I am very excited with the thought of joining together two of the leading companies in the Halloween and party industry. This is sure to expand the range and variety of products available in the market while providing a best-in-class delivery system to the consumer,” Giuseppe Soccodato, the global chief financial officer for Rubie’s said in the release.

“Partnering with Rubie’s will allow BuySeasons to dramatically increase our product offering as well as enhance our worldwide sourcing abilities. BuySeasons is very excited when we think about the synergistic benefits of this exciting combination as we look forward to enhancing our customer experience,” Rick Barton, president of BuySeasons said.

Rubie’s Costume Company is described as “the world’s largest designer, manufacturer and distributor of costumes, accessories and holiday products.”

BuySeasons is “one of the largest fulfillment companies for both the costume and party categories.”