× Child taken to hospital after falling off rocks along Lake Michigan in Racine

RACINE — The Racine Police Department responded to the area of Pershing Park Drive and Getway Circle on Tuesday, July 4th for the report of a child that fell off the rocks and was under the water.

Upon arrival, officers located a child in the water and attempted to get to him. The child was pulled from the water by Racine Rescue Personnel and was transported to Ascension Hospital. The child was then transferred to Children’s Hospital.

No other information is being released at this time.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS