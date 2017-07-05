Did you know your iPhone can double as a magnifying glass? Rich DeMuro explains how the feature works.
Did you know your iPhone can double as a magnifying glass?
-
Apple built a machine just for replacing iPhone screens
-
Apps to know: TV Time, Simple Habit & Halide Camera
-
BlackBerry KEYone Android Phone Brings Back the Keyboard We Used to Love
-
Lessons so fun you kids won’t know they’re learning: Science experiments your kids can try at home
-
Does size matter? The truth about the size of your plates, glasses and utensils
-
-
Why everyone’s laughing at this $400 juicer
-
Eating weeds: Learn how to forage for food outdoors
-
Big winner! One SuperCash! player hits the $350K jackpot in Milwaukee
-
Straighten up: A lesson in proper posture — and what it can do for your health
-
Woman jumps on hood, clings to windshield wiper in attempted carjacking caught on video
-
-
Facebook wants to kill the password
-
“Shear” genius: Students respond to principal’s challenge, get reward for being a “cut above”
-
Ever wish you were happier? 5 ways to train your brain to think good thoughts