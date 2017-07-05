× Elderly man tied to chair, pistol whipped, stabbed by suspects who may have followed him home from Milwaukee

WATERFORD — An elderly man was tied to a chair in his Waterford home, pistol whipped and stabbed by suspects who then stole cash, officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, July 5th.

It happened early Wednesday, around 12:30 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials said a report came in regarding an elderly man “calling for help in the roadway” in the area near Elm Island Drive near Tamarack Trail in Waterford. First responders found the victim had been stabbed. He sustained multiple blunt force injuries to his face.

He told investigators he believed he was followed him from Milwaukee. He said two black men in their early to mid-20s entered his home, and pointed a gun at him. He reported being tied to a chair in his home, pistol whipped and stabbed. The suspects then left with an undetermined amount of cash.

The victim was able to free himself, and he made it to the roadway, where he called out for help.

He was taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life for treatment of serious injuries.