Greenfield police seek owners of dog found near 35th and Armour

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are looking for the owner of a dog found near 35th and Armour Wednesday, July 5th.

Police said the dog was “strolling around, enjoying the summer weather,” and is “super friendly.”

If you know who he belongs to, you’re asked to call police at (414) 761-5300.

Until then, police said he’ll be around the station “smothering everyone with kisses.”