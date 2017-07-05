“I don’t have specifics:” Speaker Ryan challenger seemingly stumped by question on North Korea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- One of House Speaker Paul Ryan's challengers was stumped by a question on North Korea.

During a live interview on CNN Wednesday, July 5th, a host asked Democrat Randy Bryce of Caledonia what the Trump administration should do after North Korea's missile launch.

"I don't have specifics. I haven't seen exactly what -- I don't have information on what North Korea launched. I plan on going -- we're going to take a trip later this month to Washington. D.C. to get better educated on the issues, and I hope to have more information then. I mean, I have ideas and there are things I'd like to say. But right now, it would honestly be speculation," Bryce said.

On Wednesday, Bryce announced he's raised $430,000 in his first 12 days in the race, seen as an impressive haul, after his campaign launch video went viral.