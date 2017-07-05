“It worked the 1st time!” 1 of 2 men caught on camera robbing 2 gas stations in 5 days sentenced to prison

WAUKESHA — One of two men charged in connection with two armed robberies at two gas stations in Waukesha within a five-day period has been sentenced.

29-year-old Anthony Deleon in April pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery as party to a crime.

On July 5th, Deleon was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and five years extended supervision on each count — to be served concurrently. So in all, Deleon will spend 10 years in prison and five years extended supervision.

He’s also been ordered to pay more than $1,000 in restitution along with his co-actor.

That co-actor, 22-year-old Mitchell Gamroth in May pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery as party to a crime. A second charge was dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

Gamroth will be sentenced on July 7th.

They were identified after viewers recognized one of the men seen in surveillance video.

Prosecutors said Deleon and Gamroth are tied to the BP gas station robbery that took place at the gas station on Arcadian Avenue near Hartwell Avenue on Tuesday, January 3rd — as well as the Clark gas station robbery that took place on Sunday, January 8th on E. Moreland Boulevard near Manhattan Drive.

On Friday, January 13th, the investigation led police to a residence on N. Greenfield Avenue in Waukesha, where one suspect was taken into custody. Police said inside that home, they found clothing linked to the crime, and a fake gun — a BB gun.

With the assistance of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, police were able to locate and arrest the second suspect at his workplace.

A criminal complaint says the suspects — 28-year-old Deleon and 21-year-old Gamroth were able to get away with nearly $800 from the BP gas station, after allegedly approaching the clerk behind the counter and demanding money — while brandishing a dark-colored handgun.

PHOTO GALLERY

The suspects got away with between $200 to $400 from the Clark gas station after approaching the clerk while brandishing a handgun.

PHOTO GALLERY

Police noted in the surveillance video from each gas station, the suspects wore similar clothing.

The complaint says tips came in from three people — two of them identifying Gamroth as being responsible for the robberies, and one identifying Deleon as being responsible.

Authorities said Deleon told police he got the idea to rob gas stations to feed his heroin addiction — an idea he told police he thought of on the fly. The complaint says Deleon told investigators he has been using heroin for approximately 10 years, off and on. He said he started with pills and then slowly moved on to heroin. He said just before Christmas, he relapsed and “was falling into a bad spot.” He said he was pawning items to get money for his drug addiction and robbing the gas stations was “all my idea, and on the fly. I was high already.”

The complaint says Deleon pointed to a surveillance photo and said: “That is me.” He also identified Gamroth as being involved in the robberies.

After the BP gas station robbery, Deleon said he got a couple grams of heroin and some cocaine near 35th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

As for the Clark gas station robbery, Deleon told police, “we were like, it worked the first time!”

He said after the Clark gas station robbery, they went back to 35th and Wisconsin for more drugs. Deleon told investigators he and Gamroth split the drugs from the money they got from these robberies.

A court commissioner said a corrections report shows Gamroth is a daily heroin user — but a criminal complaint shows when asked about a drug problem, Gamroth said “don’t have one.” He also said he couldn’t tell investigators when he was last at the BP gas station, saying “I don’t drive, so I don’t need gas. I don’t need to go to the gas station.” As for the Clark gas station, Gamroth said “I haven’t been there in a long time.”

A criminal complaint says on January 3rd and January 8th, Gamroth and Deleon held up Waukesha gas stations with what turned out to be a BB gun.