× Lawmakers confirm Foxconn is considering building a plant in SE WI, hiring thousands of workers

MADISON — Lawmakers have confirmed that a Taiwanese electronics company is considering plans to come to SE Wisconsin.

In a memo released Wednesday afternoon, July 5th, decrying the state’s road funding situation, Assembly Republican leaders confirmed that Foxconn is considering a plan to build a facility here, and hire thousands of workers.

The memo outlined Foxconn’s desire to come to SE Wisconsin, but noted the construction delays on I-94.

Michigan is reportedly also pursuing the plant.