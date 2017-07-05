Complete coverage of Summerfest 2017, the festival’s 50th edition 🎵

Lawmakers confirm Foxconn is considering building a plant in SE WI, hiring thousands of workers

MADISON — Lawmakers have confirmed that a Taiwanese electronics company is considering plans to come to SE Wisconsin.

In a memo released Wednesday afternoon, July 5th, decrying the state’s road funding situation, Assembly Republican leaders confirmed that Foxconn is considering a plan to build a facility here, and hire thousands of workers.

The memo outlined Foxconn’s desire to come to SE Wisconsin, but noted the construction delays on I-94.

Michigan is reportedly also pursuing the plant.