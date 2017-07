× Milwaukee police investigate possible break-in at car dealership on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were dispatched to a car dealership on the city’s south side Wednesday morning, July 5th.

Pictures from the scene show that a glass door of the Braeger Ford dealership located on 27th Street was smashed.

At this time, it is unknown if any vehicles were stolen.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.