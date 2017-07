OCONOMOWOC — It was an interesting morning for Oconomowoc police when they came upon a friendly goat wandering the city Wednesday, July 5th.

Police posted the picture of the goat — wearing a collar — to their Facebook page in hopes of finding the owner. The collar had a phone number on it but it didn’t work.

Thankfully, the owners have been found and they are picking the nice goat up.

Congrats to the little guy finding his way back home after his adventure!