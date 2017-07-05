Oshkosh police arrest man after report of suspicious death
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police have arrested a man in connection with a suspicious death.
Police say they were notified of a body being inside an Oshkosh residence and authorities obtained a search warrant shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police discovered the body of an adult woman.
A 38-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested at the scene for hiding a corpse and bail jumping. He was taken to jail.
The cause of death remains under investigation.