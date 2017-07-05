× Oshkosh police arrest man after report of suspicious death

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police have arrested a man in connection with a suspicious death.

Police say they were notified of a body being inside an Oshkosh residence and authorities obtained a search warrant shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police discovered the body of an adult woman.

A 38-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested at the scene for hiding a corpse and bail jumping. He was taken to jail.

The cause of death remains under investigation.