Police release surveillance video of unique truck believed involved in case of missing lynx

DELAVAN -- Delavan police have released surveillance video of a unique vehicle believed involved in a case of two lynx, missing from the Animal Gardens petting zoo.

Police say the vehicle is a black Dodge Ram 1500 with a yellow stripe and circular logo on the back. It's a "Rumble Bee," exclusively made by Dodge in 2004 and 2005, and we're told there are only about 3,000 of these vehicles distributed nationwide.

An area dealer indicated you can order Rumble Bee decals for your truck, so this vehicle may not be an original Rumble Bee.

In the surveillance video, headlights shine into the camera, so a license plate is not visible.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this vehicle to call them.

The staff at Animal Gardens is certain someone stole their two seven-week-old Siberian lynx overnight Monday, July 3rd.

"There's no way they could've crawled out," said Danette Vincenti, Animal Gardens' caretaker for the cats.

Vincenti said they last saw the lynx around 5:00 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday morning, the baby cats were missing, and Vincenti thinks the thieves sliced open the top of the cage to make it look like they escaped. She said she's especially concerned because of how vulnerable the lynx are at their age.

"The issue with these animals is they were just transitioned from their milk to meat, so they're barely eating the meat right now," said Vincenti.

Town of Delavan police confirmed they are investigating the disappearance. Vincenti suspects someone is trying to sell the animals.

"There's money out there on the black market. These are Siberian lynx. They're not indigenous to this area," said Vincenti.

The staff warned these may look like cute kitties now, but eventually 'Mogley' and 'Blue' will grow up to be big cats.

"They are not house cats. They are not meant to be kept inside, you know?" Vincenti said.

The workers at Animal Gardens said they just want the lynx to be returned -- adding if someone were to drop them off anonymously, they'd be fine with that.

Animal Gardens is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the cats' safe return.

If you have any information related to the two stolen lynx, you're asked to contact the Town of Delavan Police Department 262-728-9777 or Animal Gardens at 262-728-8200.