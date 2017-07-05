× State asks full appeals court to hear appeal in Brendan Dassey case

CHICAGO — Wisconsin prosecutors have submitted a petition on Wednesday, July 5th for the full Chicago federal appeals court to review a decision overturning Brendan Dassey’s conviction for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, according to WLUK.

The report states both a federal judge and a federal appeals tribunal have ruled in Dassey’s favor. As promised, the state asked the full appellate panel to review the case.

The documents filed by the state have not been made public yet, but a notation in the court record says the petition was submitted.

There is no specific time frame for the appeals court to decide any action in the case.