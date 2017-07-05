Struggling to get rid of cellulite? Foods that will stop it in its tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You've probably seen ads for creams and serums that promise to get rid of cellulite. But the easiest way is to change what you eat. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek of Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with the foods that help fight cellulite.

Tip #1: Cucumber

Eating diuretic foods, like cucumber, can help to relieve water tension and may reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Parsley, celery and citrus food also act as natural diuretics.

Tip # 2: Apple Cider Vinegar

It acts as a digestive tonic and relieve water retention around the thighs and stomach thanks to minerals, potassium, magnesium, and calcium reduce water retention.

Mix 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar into an 8-ounce glass of water once or twice daily.

Tip # 3: Drink Plenty of Water

Reduction in skin`s elasticity enhance cellulite.

Drinking plenty of water is essential for plump, hydrated skin.

Tip #4: Green Tea

Researchers believe that the antioxidants found in green tea, called catechins, help prevent the breakdown of collagen, speed up metabolism, and increase fat burning.

Try drinking two to three eight-ounce cups a day and see if it makes a difference.

Tip # 5: Collagen

Structural changes in the skin, including weakened collagen, can make the appearance of cellulite more prevalent.

Collagen is responsible for cell renewal, skin elasticity and suppleness as well as firmness.

It is available as a powder or supplement form. Great Lakes collagen hydrolysate is a water-soluble form of collagen. It is flavorless and dissolves instantly in hot or cold liquids.

Collagen is naturally found in bone broth, as well.

Tip #6: Beets