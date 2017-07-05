× Washington County: 19-year-old dies after striking tree in the Town of Trenton

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 19-year-old Kewaskum resident has died following a single-vehicle crash that took place at the intersection of Indian Lore Road and East Newark Drive in the Town of Trenton.

The crash occurred around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 5th.

Upon arrival to the scene, authorities located the vehicle up against a tree roughly 45 feet south of the paved portion of the roadway. A 19-year-old victim was found on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence at the scene indicated the vehicle was traveling southbound on Indian Lore Road and failed to negotiate the 90 degree curve where Indian Lore Road turns into Newark Drive. The driver went off the south shoulder of Newark Drive and struck the tree head-on, ejecting the driver of the vehicle.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

This is Washington County’s second traffic fatality of the year.

Boltonville Fire Department and Kewaskum Rescue responded to the scene, along with deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.