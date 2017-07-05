Watertown man charged with 7th OWI: “You know you are gonna take me in”

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Charges have been filed against a 52-year-old Watertown man, accused of his seventh OWI.

Charles Edgeworth faces one count of operating while intoxicated and one count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to the criminal complaint, around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30th an officer responded to the area of Highway 83 on eastbound I-94 for a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver.

The caller indicated the suspect vehicle was traveling at speeds close 80 mph, weaving, and crossing the fog line. Additionally, the caller reported that someone had thrown a can from the window.

Officials conducted a traffic stop on I-94, east of Highway 83, in the City of Delafield. The driver was identified as Charles Edgeworth.

During the stop, the officer could smell an odor of intoxicants from inside the vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, Edgeworth did admit to having a couple beers and stated his last beer was two hours ago.

At that time, the officer conducted field sobriety tests.

According to the complaint, the officer asked Edgeworth if he could balance on one foot and he stated that he could not. Edgeworth also said, “you know you are gonna take me in.”

Edgeworth was given a preliminary breath test which indicated a result of .17 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of the defendant’s breath.

After Edgeworth was arrested the officer ran his driving record — which revealed he had six prior OWI violations as well as a revoked driving status.