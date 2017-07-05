“Whatever you are game for:” 48-year-old Bayside man charged for seeking sex with underage girl

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 48-year-old Bayside man is facing charges after he tried to meet with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl and intended to have sex with her.

48-year-old Mark Fairfield has been charged with one count of use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer trained as an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Investigator, responded to an ad found on Craigslist titled, “Any virgins want to experiment? – m4w.” In internet terms, investigators say “m4w” means “man for woman” or “man seeking woman.”

The trained officer used the identity of a 14-year-old girl.

Messages exchanged between the suspect, identified as Fairfield, and undercover officer include:

Officer: “I’m 14 years old is that kewl?”

Fairfield: “What do you look like? “Want to meet?” “What do you want me to do?”

Officer: “im petite brownish hair and super pretty ;)” “I’ll meet if your not a creep!! Lol”

Fairfield: “Can you send a pic?”

According to the complaint, police sent a photograph of another officer to the suspect. The officer is part of the ICAC Task Force, using de-aging technology, to make her look younger.

Fairfield continued texting who he believed was a 14-year-old girl explicit messages — including: “I would like to have fun. I am in for whatever you would like to to… Whatever you are game for” — and, “Can I bring a camera and record us?”

The complaint states additional messages were exchanged regarding scheduling a time to meet, as well as further comments on sexual acts. Fairfield also let officers know in the conversation he drove a gray Honda SUV.

Sunday, July 2nd authorities set up a time to meet with the suspect at the McDonald’s located on Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc, just off Highway 67. The gray Honda SUV with registered plates to Fairfield, was pulled over when officials performed a “High Risk Stop.”

The complaint states officers located a digital camera in Fairfield’s pocket. When they asked what he was doing, Fairfield responded, “something really really stupid.” Fairfield told an officer, “he was going to meet someone who emailed him on Craigslist.” and they wanted “to have fun” — and said “fun” meant “sex.”

According to the criminal complaint, Fairfield also stated he, “doesn’t think he could have done it.” Fairfield admitted to posting the ad on Craigslist and said other people responded and they were all of age. He stated he never met with the other people who responded. When asked why he wanted to meet with who he thought was an underage teen, Fairfield replied, “just stupidity.”

Fairfield is due in court Wednesday, July 5th.