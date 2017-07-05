× “We want to thank our fans:” Summerfest “Fan For Life” and FREE Ticket giveaway announced

MILWAUKEE — Are You a Summerfest Fan for Life? As Summerfest wraps up its 50th edition, officials released details on an exciting promotion celebrating lifelong Summerfest fans — Fan For Life.

According to a press release, on Sunday, July 9th from noon – 3 p,m, Summerfest will give away 30,000 general admission tickets, while supplies last, to the 2018 festival.

The free admission ticket that fans receive will also include the chance to win one of 50 lifetime FAN FOR LIFE passes to Summerfest, which allows the winner free daily admission to ALL future Summerfests.

In addition, hundreds of other prizes will be awarded, including:

Summerfest 2018 11-day Power Passes

Summerfest 50th “50 Years of Smiles” commemorative book

During a special “Cheers to 50 Years” ceremony at 3:30 pm in the Miller Lite Oasis on July 9th, fans in attendance holding their FREE admission ticket will find out if they have won a prize. Winners will be announced during the ceremony.

“As we close the 50th edition of Summerfest, we want to thank our fans and the community for their loyalty to the festival by giving away the best prize possible – a lifetime pass to Summerfest. We would not be looking to the next 50 years if it were not for our incredible fans,” said Don Smiley, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. President and CEO.

Fans can visit Summerfest.com for more details on the FAN FOR LIFE promotion as well as complete contest rules.