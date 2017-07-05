× “Wine with the Alpacas:” Mix and mingle at the LondonDiary Alpaca Ranch July 22nd

TWO RIVERS — It’s your chance to get up close and personal with alpacas! Enjoy the countryside and even snap a selfie with an alpaca at the LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch “Wine with the Alpacas” event Saturday, July 22nd.

According to a news release from the ranch, folks at the event will be able to taste several of the best red and white wines from South America, the homeland of the beautiful alpacas. A local wine expert will be on hand to educate visitors about the special nuances of each wine. Food pairings will also be offered, while you can stroll through the lovely flower gardens of the unique ranch.

Visitors can also take photos or selfies with some of the ranch’s star alpacas.

Don’t forget the music! Rest your feet or dance to some lovely acoustic guitar music, reminiscent of South American rhythms.

Additionally, there will be a silent auction featuring items provided by local nonprofit organizations. All proceeds from the auction will go directly back to each club.

“Wine with the Alpacas” takes place — rain or shine — on Saturday, July 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch located at 6827 Highway 147 in Two Rivers, Wisconsin — approximately 85 miles from the Milwaukee area. Must be 21 or older. Casual dress, but you may want to bring a light jacket or sweater in case the wind comes in from Lake Michigan. Advance tickets may be purchased for $20 by calling 920-793-4165 before July 15th. After that date, tickets will be $25 per person.

