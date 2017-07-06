24-year-old man dies following two-vehicle crash in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 24-year-old man has died and another person is hurt following a two-vehicle crash in the 22200 block of Highway 20/Washington Avenue in Racine County Thursday, July 6th.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 3:45 p.m.

Officials say initial investigation shows the 24-year-old man was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla eastbound, when it went into the south gravel shoulder of the road and lost control of the car and ended up crossing the center line, entering the path of a westbound Lexus SUV.

The 24-year-old driver of the Corolla has been pronounced dead.

The driver of the Lexus sustained a leg and other non-life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction team also responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

The crash is still under investigation. Officials have not released the name of the victim.