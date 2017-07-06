× 2nd person of interest arrested in connection to Culver’s homicide

MADISON — Madison police say a second person of interest has been taken into custody in connection to a homicide at a Culver’s restaurant.

According to WMTV, police say the 25-year-old suspect was arrested for an armed robbery case. Officials say he could be connected to the death of 56-year-old Christ Kneubuehl of Kenosha. Kneubuehl died from breathing complications after he and three other men were held at gun point while working on a flooring project at Culver’s at 2102 West Beltline Highway.

Police arrested Nicholas Ivy, 32, on suspicion of felony murder and armed robbery charges last Friday in Janesville. Police say DNA from the crime scene lead them to the latest suspect.