8-foot long selfie stick creates Summerfest’s largest “Super Selfie” on U.S. Cellular stage

MILWAUKEE — It was an epic night at Summerfest! More than 500 fans flashed their smiles for the largest “Super Selfie” the festival has ever seen on the U.S. Cellular stage.

According to a news release, hundreds of fans gathered to create the photo, using an eight-foot long selfie stick.

The Super Selfie was hosted by U.S. Cellular, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and FM106.1 to document one of the final Summerfest performances on the stage and start the final countdown of shows before the stage is torn down and rebuilt in time for Summerfest 2018.

The first 500 fans who lined up for the selfie received a free cowboy hat.