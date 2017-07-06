Complete coverage of Summerfest 2017, the festival’s 50th edition 🎵

Actor Jesse Williams in custody battle for his 2 children

Posted 9:11 am, July 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:13AM, July 6, 2017

It looks like Rob Kardashian has accused Blac Chyna of cheating-- and Grey's Anatomy star, Jesse Williams, finds himself in a custody battle. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.